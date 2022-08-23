Bihar officer rains lathis on young protester holding a Tricolour, video goes viral

PTI

Patna, August 22

Police baton-charged and used water cannons in the heart of the Bihar capital on Monday when hundreds of people, many owing allegiance to a political party, staged a demonstration to press several demands.

A video clip of the protest went viral as an official can be seen raining blows on a young protester who can be seen rolling on the ground, writhing in pain, while holding aloft a tricolour.

Patna, Bihar:Look at the ADM's hooliganism, lathi-charge on those seeking jobs in teacher posts. ADM did not even care about the tricolor and brutally beat up the young man!

RJD had promised employment but is giving them lathi! Free run for criminals & lathis for youth! pic.twitter.com/Rk3DY4hHv0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 22, 2022

State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari, whose party is an ally of the ruling coalition, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the episode.

“The official is KK Singh, an additional district magistrate with a reputation of high-handedness. During the Covid epidemic, he had commanded citizens to produce videos of themselves beating utensils failing which their applications will not be considered,” Tiwari alleged.

“We could have understood had the youngster been involved in stone-pelting or any type of physical violence himself. But beating up of a tricolour-wielding young man who posed no menace is unacceptable and the official concerned must be punished,” Tiwari demanded.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, when asked about the episode, said the administration has set up a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage.

“The committee will submit its report in two days and action may be taken accordingly,” he said.

However, the DM also added that “a case will be lodged against those taking part in the demonstration as well. No processions are allowed at the Dak Bungalow crossing and hence, the protesters will be booked under relevant sections”.