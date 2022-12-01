Bihar pulled up over fake pharmacists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Pulling up the Bihar Government on over fake pharmacists in the state, the Supreme Court has said it can’t play with health of citizens.

“Running the hospitals/dispensaries in absence of any registered pharmacist and/or running such hospitals by fake pharmacist and even running the medical stores by fake pharmacist and without even any pharmacist will ultimately affect the health of citizens. The state government and the Bihar State Pharmacy Council cannot be permitted to play with the health and life of citizens,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said on Tuesday.

The top court asked the Patna High Court to decide afresh a PIL against fake pharmacists in Bihar. Keeping in mind public interest and citizens’ health, the HC should take up the petition in four weeks, it said while hearing a petition challenging a 2019 order of the Patna High Court dismissing a PIL filed by Mukesh Kumar and others.