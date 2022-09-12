Bihar SP puts 5 police officials in lockup, know why

ANI
Patna, September 12
Dissatisfied with the performance of five police officials, Nawada Superintendent of Police put them inside a lockup, Mrityunjay Singh, Bihar Police Association president said on Sunday.
#Nawada, #Bihar…. SP locks 5 #Policemen for not updating #casediary 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/oI6AbqCazC— Agorl Ethaana (@ahorl_Eteena) September 11, 2022
The Bihar Police Association on Sunday demanded action against the Nawada Superintendent of Police after he allegedly put five police officials inside a lockup, Singh added.
"Police personnel across Bihar are angry with this behaviour. A probe should be conducted and FIR should be registered against SP," Singh told ANI.
In a video which has become viral on social media, the five police officials could be seen talking to each other inside the lockup.
