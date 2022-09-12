Bihar SP puts 5 police officials in lockup, know why

ANI

Patna, September 12

Dissatisfied with the performance of five police officials, Nawada Superintendent of Police put them inside a lockup, Mrityunjay Singh, Bihar Police Association president said on Sunday.

The Bihar Police Association on Sunday demanded action against the Nawada Superintendent of Police after he allegedly put five police officials inside a lockup, Singh added.

"Police personnel across Bihar are angry with this behaviour. A probe should be conducted and FIR should be registered against SP," Singh told ANI.

In a video which has become viral on social media, the five police officials could be seen talking to each other inside the lockup.