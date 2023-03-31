Bihar Youtuber sent in 3-day police custody in 'fake videos of attacks on migrants' case

PTI

Madurai, March 31

Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for allegedly spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, has been sent in three days' police custody.

A local court here sent Kashyap to police custody after he was produced before it on Thursday.

Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Kashyap and a special team of police arrested him from Bihar.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the YouTuber said cases against Kashyap had been registered in different places like Bihar, Madurai, Tirupur for the same crime.

The counsel argued that the police had arrested and brought him without submitting the document for arrest, so he should be granted bail. He strongly argued that permission should not be given to take him into police custody to investigate him.

The Tamil Nadu government submitted that his fake videos disrupted peace and brotherhood. It said that only if the police arrested and questioned him, the mastermind behind it would be known.