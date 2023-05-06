Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: Don't use terror for diplomatic point-scoring

Tribune News Service

Benaulim (GOA), May 5

In an indirect rebuttal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s concerns over cross-border terrorism and curbing terror-financing, his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the SCO to collectively eradicate the menace of terrorism and “not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point -scoring”.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO. “There couldn’t be a more powerful indication of the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO than my presence here in Goa for this meeting,” he said in his opening address, underscoring the importance of enhanced cooperation and regional integration.

“When great powers play the role of peacemaker, we can unlock the potential of peace while paving the way for greater cooperation, regional integration and economic opportunities for our people,” he said.

The first Pakistan Foreign Minister to visit India after 12 years, Bilawal also spoke on unilateral and illegal measures by the States in violation of international law and said UNSC resolutions ran counter to the SCO objectives. Bilawal was greeted with a frosty “Namastey” by Jaishankar.