Bill on coop societies referred to joint panel

The Lok Sabha referred a contentious Bill seeking to amend the law on cooperative societies — Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 — to a joint committee of both the Houses. The committee would present the report to the House during the second part of the Budget Session.

6 lakh cybercrime complaints since 2019

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that six lakh complaints of cybercrime were registered at the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System since its inception in 2019.

NIA probing 11 cases of gangster-terror nexus

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha the NIA was probing 11 cases related to a nexus among terrorists, peddlers and traffickers based in India and abroad. He said 112 accused had been arrested in the 11 cases and chargesheets had been filed against 115.

2021 witnessed 1.64 lakh suicides: Govt

The government informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 115 daily wage earner and 63 housewives ended their life every day in 2021, which saw a total of 1,64,033 suicides. It shared the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which showed a total of 42,004 daily wage earners and 23,179 housewives died by suicide last year.

77% drop in Maoist activities: MoS Rai

The National Policy and Action Plan introduced in 2015 has led to a 77 per cent drop in the Naxal activities, said MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha. In reply to a question by LS member Deepak Adhikari, the minister said the death of civilians and security forces reduced by 85 per cent.