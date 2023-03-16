Bill on tri-services commands tabled

Tribune News Service

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, which will empower the central government to constitute inter-services organisations like theatre commands, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

436 CAPF personnel died by suicide in 3 yrs

As many as 436 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have died by suicide over the last three years, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He also said there were 84,866 posts lying vacant in the six paramilitary forces. TNS

4 outfits notified as ‘terrorist organisations’

Four outfits have been notified as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act this year, MoS for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha. Replying to a written question by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, the minister said, “The Resistance Front, Peoples Anti-Fascist Front, Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force and Khalistan Tiger Force have committed various acts of terror in India,” Rai said.