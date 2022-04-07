Bill to ban funding of WMDs gets LS nod

Tribune News Service

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, with MPs across party lines supporting it during the discussion. The legislation seeks to prohibit financing of weapons of mass destruction and aims to empower the government to act against financiers of such activities. TNS

Rs 80K cr in offshore accounts under scanner

Funds amounting to over Rs80,000 crore kept in offshore accounts are under the scanner of the Central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed in the Rajya Sabha while answering a question asked by CPI member Binoy Viswam. In a written answer, Sitharaman asserted, “The Centre has taken proactive and effective steps whenever any credible information has been received with regard to black money stashed abroad.” TNS

Over 50% trains ran late: CAG report

Expressing concern about trains running late, the CAG report for year ending March 2020, tabled in the RS on Wednesday, said over 50% of Mail/Express trains ran late during the period under its review. Audit analysed the data for Mail/Express trains for 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 and found that out of 13,15,456 trains reported per annum, 3,89,877 (29.64%) trains reached on time, 2,65,391 (20.17%) trains arrived before time and 6,60,188 (50.19%) trains were delayed.