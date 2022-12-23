Bill to decriminalise petty offences tabled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Asserting that a “web of outdated rules and regulations causes trust deficit”, the government today introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill to decriminalise petty offences to promote ease of doing business.

“The cornerstone of democratic governance lies in the government trusting its own people and institutions and India needs to shed the baggage of antiquated laws that adversely affect developmental trajectory,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said while introducing the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022.

The Bill aims to amend about 42 laws, including the Press and Registration of Books Act, dating back to 1867, and another as recent as the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016. The Bill was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses amid protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the LAC issue.

The Bill envisages rationalisation of monetary penalties, depending on the gravity of the offence, bolstering trust-based governance.