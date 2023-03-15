Bill to empower commanders of tri-services in Lok Sabha today

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 14

The Ministry of Defence is set to move a Bill in Parliament that provides disciplinary powers to the commander heading tri-services organisations, such as theatre commands.

Theatre commands are expected to be announced soon and entail having a single commander leading the men and officers from the three armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is listed to present the Bill in Lok Sabha during the ongoing second leg of the Budget session. It is on tomorrow’s list of business.

The Bill, called the ‘Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, is a long-awaited reform, especially after the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The Bill aims to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect to service personnel. The personnel of the Indian Air Force, Army and the Navy are governed under the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950, and the Navy Act, 1957, respectively. Once the Bill is passed, all personnel serving in tri-services organisations will be governed by the commander of the organisation for the maintenance of discipline. At present, officers and men posted to tri-services organisations face disciplinary proceedings, if any, under their respective service Acts, which can vary in terms of quantum of punishment. Also, tri-service commander has no role in administration of justice against any of his subordinates.