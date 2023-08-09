‘Bills bulldozed’, Jairam hints at quitting as Parliamentary panel chief

New Delhi, August 9
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hinted at the likelihood of quitting as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Ethnology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change saying three major bills were passed without referring to the panel.
“Three very important Bills bulldozed through Parliament these past few days were deliberately not referred to the Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. These are Bills that radically amend the Biological Diversity Act. 2002 and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Bill to set up the Anusandhan NationalResearch Foundation.
Not only that, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 on which the Committee submitted a comprehensive report with many substantive suggestions has been withdrawn. The Modi government has instead bypassed it with the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022,” Jairam said adding that “Under these circumstances, I see little value in continuing as the Chairman of this Standing Committee.”
