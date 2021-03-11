BIMSTEC's Tenzin to arrive tomorrow

New Delhi, August 20
BIMSTEC Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell will visit India from August 22 to 25 at the invitation of Saurabh Kumar, Secretary, MEA.
Lekphell will hold discussions with senior Indian officials on how to take the BIMSTEC organisation forward in keeping with the mandate of BIMSTEC leaders, stated an official press release.
India leads the security cooperation pillar on the platform that includes disaster management, marine cooperation and energy security, all of which are vital for the attainment of SDG targets in the region. At the fifth BIMSTEC Summit held in Sri Lanka in March, leaders of the seven BIMSTEC member states had adopted the BIMSTEC Charter, confirming the transition of this grouping of states into a full-fledged regional organisation with a distinct international personality, stated the release.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...