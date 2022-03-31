Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

PTI

Bengaluru/New Delhi, March 31

With Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw requesting him to resolve "growing religious divide" in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon all sections of society to observe restraint before going public on social issues, as they can be resolved through discussions.

He said Karnataka is known for peace and progress and sought cooperation from everyone in maintaining it, as Mazumdar-Shaw, while pointing out that the state had always forged inclusive economic development, expressed worry that if IT/ BT sectors became communal it would destroy its global leadership.

"Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion - If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide," she said.

Her tweet was in response to incidents of denial of permission to non-Hindu traders and vendors to carry out business around temples during annual temple fairs and religious events in some parts of the state.

Responding to a question on the tweet, Bommai said, "Several issues have come up for discussion in the state, the issue on uniform for students has been decided by the High Court. On other issues my appeal to those concerned is that we have been leading our lives all these years, based on our beliefs. Everyone should cooperate in maintaining peace and order."

"Karnataka is known for peace and progress, and everyone should observe restraint and see to it that it is not affected. When social issues arise, there is a possibility for us to discuss and resolve them. So before going public, everyone should observe restraint," he added.

Initially, banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in Udupi district, which said non-Hindu vendors and traders should not be allowed entry, and the temple management paid heed to the request of certain pro-Hindu organisations.

Later, similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well.

Some Hindu activists have submitted memoranda to officials in different parts of the state citing the Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997.

When the matter came up in the Legislative Assembly recently, the BJP government sought to distance itself from it by citing a rule which states that no property, including land, building near the place of worship shall be leased to non-Hindus.

BJP accuses Shaw of imposing personal, politically coloured opinion

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday hit back at Mazumdar-Shaw over her remarks about alleged growing religious divide in Karnataka, accusing her of imposing personal and “politically coloured” opinion and conflating it with India’s leadership in Information technology and biotechnology sectors.

In tweets criticising her, BJP’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya also posted a page of the rules, framed when the Congress was in power in the state, and highlighted the part which said “no property, including land, building or sites situated near the institution shall be leased out to non-Hindus”.

He tweeted while posting the page, “Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions. She helped Congress draft their manifesto. Explains?”

He added, “It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India’s leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. Go figure...”