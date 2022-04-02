Biotech to temporarily slow down Covaxin production

New Delhi, April 1
Bharat Biotech today announced the temporary slowing down of production of Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand. For the coming period, the company would focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimisation activities, the company said.
It said as all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of Covaxin, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of Covid, these upgrades were due. The firm said certain highly sophisticated equipment, which were required to enhance the process stringency, were unavailable during the pandemic.
