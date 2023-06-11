'Biparjoy' has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

PTI

Ahmedabad, June 11

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)", the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over east central Arabian Sea lay centred about 480 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch on Sunday morning, the IMD said.

"VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) 'Biparjoy' intensified into an ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) at 5:50 am today (Sunday), about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya.

"To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of June 15 as VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm)," the IMD tweeted.

In an advisory issued in the early hours of Sunday, the IMD said during the day wind speeds will touch 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coast.

It will further increase to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Monday, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Saurashtra coast, the IMD said.

Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain "rough to very rough" till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, it said.

The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15 and has asked fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, north Arabian sea during June 12-15, and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15.

It further advised those out at sea to return to coast and regulate offshore and onshore activities judiciously.

"In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly," the IMD said.