Birbhum killings: High Court orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Kolkata, April 8
The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh, in apparent retaliation to which nine persons were burnt to death in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.
The high court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into the killings of nine people at Bogtui village.
Prayers were made before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for ordering a CBI probe into the murder of Bhadu Sheikh as well, claiming that the two incidents were interlinked.
The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, ordered the transfer of the murder case of Sheikh from the state police to the CBI for the purpose of a complete investigation.
The bench had on March 25 ordered that the probe into the March 21 violence at Bogtui be handed over to CBI from the West Bengal government-appointed special investigation team.
The state DGP had on March 22 said that the violence at Bogtui took place within an hour of the murder of Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local panchayat.
The place of the murder of Sheikh is about a kilometre away from Bogtui.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent; revises growth forecast from 7.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls
Four of the largest municipal corporations- Amritsar, Jaland...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple
Till the channel is launched, the SGPC’s IT wing to relay Gu...