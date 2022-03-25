Birbhum violence: Rs 5 Lakh, jobs for victims' kin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh each compensation and jobs for the next of kin of those killed in violence at Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district.

Banerjee, who visited the village today and met the families of the victims, said up to Rs 2 lakh would be given for repairing the houses which were set ablaze. One member each of the affected families would get a government job in Group D category, she said.

“I will arrange the jobs from my quota. They will get Rs 10,000 monthly salary for the first one year, following which the jobs will be regularised”, Banerjee said. The CM also visited the local hospital to meet those injured in the violence. Meanwhile, Anarul Hossain, TMC block president, the alleged key accused of the carnage, was arrested. —

