Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

New Delhi, December 28
Thick blanket of fog enveloped parts of Punjab and Haryana, reducing visibility.
In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at 1°C, Amritsar 2.8°C and Faridkot 3.5°C; in Haryana, Narnaul was coldest at 4°C.
Fourteen trains to Delhi were reported running late due to dense to very dense fog in other areas.
Crops hit in Kangra
Farmers in the lower belts of Himachal’s Kangra district are a worried lot as the prolonged dry spell has started affecting their rabi crops such as wheat, barley and mustard. Citrus fruit growers are also fearing damage to their crops. Wheat is sown on 92,000 hectares in Kangra.
