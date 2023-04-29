Bitter war of words as Karnataka poll campaign heats up

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

As the Karnataka election campaign gathered steam, invectives took centre stage on Friday, with the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress slugging it out in defence of their respective leaders.

Tit for tat BJP delegation petitions EC to book and bar Kharge from the campaign for using “venomous snake” remarks for PM

Congress seeks expulsion of BJP leader Yatnal for calling Sonia Gandhi “vishkanya”

A high-level BJP delegation featuring Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and media in charge Anil Baluni petitioned the Election Commission to book and bar Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “venomous snake” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress led by general secretary Karnataka Randeep Surjewala meanwhile sought the expulsion of BJP’s Basangouda Patil Yatnal for calling Sonia Gandhi “vishkanya”.

On the campaign trail in Karnataka’s Dharwad today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP’s offensive against Kharge.

“Congress president Kharge says our leader Narendra Modi, whom the entire world respects and welcomes, is like a venomous snake. I want to ask you (voters), can you make the Congress, which compares PM Modi with a poisonous snake, victorious in the elections?” asked Shah, on the eve of PM Modi’s two-day campaign tour of the state, starting Saturday.

The BJP’s petition to the EC called Kharge and his Congress colleagues repeat offenders, citing previous anti-Modi remarks to demand FIRs under IPC Sections 499 and 500 which cover defamation.

“Mallikarjun Kharge personally and his party are a repeat offenders. Not long ago, Congress had made a death wish for PM Modi saying ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’. The PM was also called a 100-headed Ravana. There is a pattern of brazen attempts of INC, particularly Kharge, to abuse PM Modi,” the memorandum said, urging the EC to bar the Congress chief from Karnataka campaign alleging violations of the model code.

The Congress, too, attacked Yatnal and demanded the PM’s apology for anti-Sonia remarks by a Karnataka BJP leader.