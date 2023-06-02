Bizman turns approver in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

New Delhi, June 1
Hyderabad-based businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy has turned approver in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam after a Delhi court allowed his prayer to that effect and granted him pardon. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also an accused in the case.
The development may compound woes of other accused in the politically sensitive case, including Sisodia.
