BJP all set to expand 'Mann ki Baat' reach

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

The BJP is all set to expand the reach of PM Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” broadcast with the party deciding that its workers would henceforth listen to the programme at their respective booths and also try to engage nearby residents.

A lead in this direction was taken on Sunday by BJP chief JP Nadda, who attended the PM’s 96th Mann ki Baat along with party workers in Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar booth. “The PM has never used the Mann ki Baat platform for politics. He has presented significant social issues before the people of the country with depth and intensity. That is the reason the BJP has decided that all its workers will gather at their respective booths on the day of the Mann ki Baat broadcast along with the common people,” Nadda said.

A decision to make Mann ki Baat a flagship event was taken at the recent meeting of BJP office-bearers in Delhi, where the merits of the broadcast and its appeal were hailed and termed as worth expanding as part of the party’s political outreach.