BJP announces 2 Rajasthan poll panels, Vasundhara Raje missing from both

PTI

Jaipur, August 17

The BJP on Thursday announced two key election committees for the Congress-run Rajasthan, with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje not being made a member of any one of them.

The 21-member election management committee is headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the election manifesto panel, called the Pradesh Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee.

The party is expected to announce a third committee – an election campaign committee – for the state in the coming weeks, before the year-end Assembly polls.

When asked about Raje’s non-inclusion in the poll panels, BJP state in-charge Arun Singh said she will campaign in the election.

“She is the national vice-president of the party. She has a big role to play. She has been the chief minister of the state twice. She will campaign in the election. We all respect her,” he told reporters.

BJP’s state election in-charge and Union minister Pralhad Joshi said both state and central leaders of the party will campaign for the crucial polls.

“Our strategy is ready. I have full confidence that people will give the mandate to the BJP, and we will get a historic victory,” he said.

The election committees were formed by the party’s national president J P Nadda.

The 21-member election management committee is headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya, while Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the Pradesh Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee.

The announcement was made by BJP state president C P Joshi and state in-charge Arun Singh at the party office here.

Joshi said Union minister Meghwal will be the convenor of the party’s ‘Pradesh Sankalp Patra Samiti’.

Rajya Sabha members Ghanshyam Tiwari and Kirori Lal Meena, national secretary Alka Singh Gurjar, former Assembly deputy speaker Rao Rajendra Singh, former Union minister Subhash Maharia, former state vice president Prabhu Lal Saini and Rakhi Rathore have been made co-convenors in the 25-member manifesto committee.

In the election management committee headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya, former state general secretary Onkar Singh Lakhawat, party’s national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, state general secretaries Bhajan Lal and Damodar Agarwal, former information commissioner C M Meena and Kanhaiya Lal Bairwal will be the co-convenors.

#BJP #Congress #Rajasthan