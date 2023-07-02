BJP begins party revamp talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

The BJP on Saturday kicked off discussions on revamp with party president JP Nadda chairing a meeting of national general secretaries and frontal organisations.

In the first meeting, Nadda met chairpersons and office-bearers of party's various and morchas.

Later in the evening, he met party's general secretaries and took stock of the organisational preparedness for the upcoming polls in Telangana, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, and also 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda is learnt to have also reviewed the success of BJP's national outreach across 543 Lok Sabha seats during the “Nine years of Modi government” campaign.

The performance of organisational leaders was also discussed with Nadda asking leaders to intensify communication with people and ensure the government’s message of "empowerment and not appeasement" reaches all.

The Uniform Civil Code as a major core idea of the BJP came up in discussions.