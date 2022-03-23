BJP blindsides Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani as all three VIP MLAs jump ship

BJP now largest party in the assembly in terms of numerical strength; has 77 MLAs, two more than Lalu Prasad’s RJD, the principal opposition party

BJP blindsides Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani as all three VIP MLAs jump ship

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) MLAs Swarna Singh (2L), Raju Singh (C) and Mishri Lal Yadav (2R) flash victory sign after joining BJP, in Patna, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. PTI

PTI

Patna, March 23

Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani, who has raised a banner of revolt against the BJP, on Wednesday received a massive setback when all three MLAs elected on the ticket of his Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) jumped ship and merged with the BJP.

Sahani was blindsided on a day he was busy helping his party candidate Geeta Devi file nomination papers for by-election to the Bochahan assembly seat which has fallen vacant upon the death of VIP MLA Musafir Paswan.

The day also marked the filing of nominations by the two other significant candidates – BJP’s Baby Kumari and RJD’s Amar Paswan, who is the son of the late Bochahan MLA and changed sides after realising that the VIP chief was faced with an insurmountable political crisis.

In the evening, Swarna Singh, Mishri Lal Yadav and Raju Kumar Singh, all of them elected in 2020 as VIP candidates, met Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha informing him that they wished to be merged with the BJP.

The speaker issued the notification in this regard, thereby making the BJP the largest in the assembly in terms of numerical strength. The party now has 77 MLAs, two more than Lalu Prasad’s RJD, the principal opposition party.

Emerging from the speaker’s chamber, the MLAs told reporters that they were “returning to their home” as they had all been previously associated with the BJP. They also said that Sahani’s confrontational stance towards the BJP was “suicidal”.

Sahani, a former Bollywood set designer, had floated his party in November, 2018 and joined the RJD-led Grand Alliance soon afterward but left just ahead of the 2020 assembly polls, alleging that leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav was giving him a raw deal in sharing of seats.

He was inducted into the NDA at the instance of the BJP after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the elections, his party won four seats though Sahani lost his own. Nonetheless, the BJP backed him and helped him earn a place in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

However, he seemed to have entered his formidable former patron’s bad books after his foray into the Uttar Pradesh elections where the inexperienced politician contested around 50 seats and virulently attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He tied himself into more knots by fielding candidates against the BJP in seven legislative council seats where polls are due next month and failed to see the writing on the wall when the saffron party struck back, unilaterally announcing Baby Kumari’s candidature in an obvious snub to Sahani.

The NDA in Bihar also includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

JD(U) sources have indicated that they treated the crisis as “a matter between BJP and Sahani” and the HAM, a small outfit with four MLAs, is expected to follow the same line.

The minister, who holds fishery and animal husbandry portfolio, finds himself in a quandary as his own term in the legislative council where he won a seat vacated by a BJP MLC ends in July.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third