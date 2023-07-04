BJP build up to UCC: Pushkar Dhami meets PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 4



Indicating a massive build-up to the Uniform Civil Code bill, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting came hours after Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, main BJP strategist for the 2024 general election.

Dhami is learnt to have briefed the PM on the upcoming draft of the state expert panel on UCC.

In a separate meeting, Uttarakhand UCC panel chief Ranjana Prakash Desai is learnt to have apprised the PM of the expert committee efforts to hold widespread state consultations on the draft.

Sources said the panel would steer clear of any recommendations on the customary rituals of tribal communities with five ST castes residing in Uttarakhand.

The draft could serve as a guiding document for the ongoing deliberations on the issue by the 22nd Law Commission of India, which has invited public comments on the issue till July 14.

The expert committee is expected to submit its report to Dhami any day now.

It would then be upto the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government whether to take the draft UCC straight to the assembly or invite further public comments on it.