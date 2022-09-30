BJP chief Nadda likely to get another term

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 29

While the main Opposition Congress continues to tackle the ticklish issue of the appointment of its new chief, it appears the ruling BJP may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha under existing party president JP Nadda.

Sources said Nadda was all set to get an extension, and in all likelihood one complete term as the party chief. His present term expires in January 2023.

Nadda enjoys good support from party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Besides, with crucial Assembly and Lok Sabha elections slated over the next two years, the BJP does not want any disturbance due to the organisational elections and the ensuing changes.

If there was any plan, the process would have started by now as organisational elections are mandatory in 50 per cent of the states before the presidential elections. The sources said at one of the party meetings PM Modi had even pointed out that Nadda could not make the most of his three-year term due to the Covid pandemic.

Notably, Amit Shah was also given an extension ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2012, the BJP had amended its constitution, allowing the party president and state and district unit chiefs to get a second term.