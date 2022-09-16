BJP cites new 'sting' video to attack AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

The BJP today shared a purported sting video to attack the AAP government in Delhi, saying it framed its excise policy to help a select few and used the money earned through alleged corruption to fund election campaigns in the Goa and Punjab Assembly polls.

Sharing the video in which a person linked to liquor trade claimed that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government deliberately kept smaller players out of its “tailor-made” excise policy (now scrapped) to help a few persons monopolise the market, BJP leaders said he had “no moral right to continue as Chief Minister”.

The person in the sting is an accused in the case registered by the CBI to probe the alleged corruption linked to the policy, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said. This money was used for the polls in Goa and Punjab, Trivedi alleged.

“The AAP government tried to ensure that only a few persons control the cash flow related to trade,” claimed Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. Either Kejriwal should act or he should apologise for his statement, said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The AAP claims the excise policy was above board and the “BJP has been using probe agencies to target the Delhi Government for political reasons”.

Arrest me if charges true: Sisodia

Delhi minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday asked the BJP to share the purported sting featuring an accused in the excise policy case with the CBI and dared the probe agency to arrest him if the allegations are true. "If the CBI does not arrest him within four days, it would be accepted that the sting video is yet another lie and part of the conspiracy hatched at the offices of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi," he said. PTI

ED to quiz satyendar Jain in Tihar today

The Enforcement Directorate has got the permission from a local court to question jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam' case on Friday, officials said. TNS

#arvind kejriwal #manish sisodia #manjinder singh sirsa