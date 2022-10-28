BJP conducting ‘surprise checks’ on MPs attending parliamentary panel meetings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

In a bid to ensure enhanced attendance of its MPs in parliamentary committee meetings, the ruling BJP has been conducting “surprise checks” to see whether its members in the two Houses of Parliament are present during deliberations in the panels or not, sources said on FRiday.

As the committees take up contentious issues, the BJP feels it is important to ensure proper attendance of the party MPs to counter Opposition members during deliberations in the committees, the sources said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister’s office in tandem with BJP’s parliamentary party office is conducting these surprise checks on MPs’ attendance in the committee meetings, they informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past flagged the issue of attendance of party MPs in BJP parliamentary party meetings.