BJP, Congress attack AAP govt over jailed minister's massage video

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 19

Amid a political storm over a leaked video from inside Tihar Jail, which purportedly showed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting foot, back and head massage, the BJP and Congress sharpened their attacks on the ruling AAP and questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence over the matter.

Court to ED: Who leaked CCTV footage? The Rouse Avenue Court has issued a notice to the ED for allegedly leaking CCTV footage of Tihar Jail. Special Judge Vikas Dhull will now hear the matter on November 21. IANS

Senior AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, countered the allegations and criticised the opposition parties, particularly BJP, for resorting to cheap theatrics. He claimed Jain had been undergoing medically advised daily physiotherapy for a spine injury.

In a purported video, Jain is seen lying on the bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail. Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, can also be seen reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs.

In another video, Jain (58) is seen sitting on a chair and getting a head massage.

Earlier this week, a Tihar Jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed in a court here that Jain was getting special treatment inside the jail.

“The AAP has become a ‘spa and massage party’,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said and challenged Kejriwal to explain Jain’s conduct in the jail.