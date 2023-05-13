BJP, Cong in huddle ahead of counting

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 12

Top leaders of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress were huddled in strategy meetings on Friday, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election results tomorrow.

With the Congress and the BJP both hopeful of clocking a simple majority of 113 in a 224-member House, the JD-S today say it would choose its ally when the time comes.

While the ruling BJP is hoping to buck the 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend in the only south Indian state it rules, the Congress is seeking a win to script its electoral revival in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A majority of pollsters has predicted a Congress edge in the elections, with punters also betting big on a Congress victory.

Predictions notwithstanding, Karnataka BJP leaders remained upbeat about scripting history on Saturday with party’s powerful general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, who hails from Karnataka, leading the camp of optimists.

“One of the pollsters has predicted that the BJP will finish last. About 50 per cent of his sample size comprises voters who earn less than Rs 10,000. If demography is taken into account, one can guess the reason for the least number for the BJP,” Santosh said.

In Bengaluru, Congress Karnataka general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and state chief DK Shivakumar held a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to strategise on keeping the MLAs together in case the need arises.

Former CM and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa hosted CM Basavaraj Bommai and other senior party leaders at his residence to discuss plans for the D-Day.