 BJP, Congress in war of words over Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge remarks : The Tribune India

BJP, Congress in war of words over Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge remarks

Just because you are not bright does not mean India not a ‘bright spot’: BJP to Congress leader

BJP, Congress in war of words over Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with people at Cambridge, United Kingdom. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, March 4

The BJP sharpened its attack on Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing the Congress leader of speaking against India in a foreign country and making such allegations about the conditions in the country which even Pakistan does not dare to do.

Hitting back, the Congress said the ruling party’s statements either stem from ignorance or from “completely contrived politics” both of which have no place in a democracy.

While the whole world is using good words to describe India, its main opposition leader is claiming on foreign soil that the country has been destroyed and democracy is no longer there while the judiciary and the media are in a bad shape, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

He accused Gandhi of dissuading investors from investing in India at a time when the world is seeing the country as a “bright spot” and foreign firms are leaving China to do business here.

“In a big university, he is telling people bad things about India. While even Pakistan no longer dares say these things about India on a global forum, Gandhi is presenting it as a place where democracy is no longer there and the judiciary has been compromised,” he said.

Patra questioned if Gandhi was working as an agent on the payroll of an agency to bring down India.

At a lecture at Cambridge University, Gandhi had alleged that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.

The former Congress president listed five key aspects of the alleged attack on Indian democracy—capture and control of media and judiciary; surveillance and intimidation; coercion by federal law enforcement agencies; attacks on minorities, Dalits and tribals; and shutting down of dissent.

Patra said the Congress leader spoke about minorities being treated as second-class citizens and alleged “Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family can stoop to any low to destroy the fabric of India.”

“Just because you are not a bright kid and not a bright kid of your dynastic party doesn’t mean India is not a bright spot,” he said, hitting back at the Congress leader.

Patra said Gandhi or other Congress leaders did not even submit their mobile phones for inspection by a probe committee set by the Supreme Court to look into the charge of snooping through the Pegasus malware.

He said an RTI reply had revealed that thousands of phones were tapped and hundreds of emails read by government agencies when the UPA was in power and recalled that former president Pranab Mukherjee, then a Cabinet minister, had suspected that his office was bugged at the behest of another minister.

The BJP leader said Gandhi spoke about thrust on harmony and nationalism in China, and accused him of seeing India as an “agreement” and not a nation.

He spoke of the role of the Yellow River in building Chinese nationalism but could not see the Ganga in India, Patra said.

Patra slammed Gandhi for his remarks at a time when India was hosting the G20, with world leaders recognising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is being said that if someone can defuse the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it is Modi, he said.

Congress hits back

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Gandhi is a leading member of India’s politics and as a member of a party which was in power earlier as well as a leading member of the Opposition, he has consistently stood for and espoused the causes of the common man.

Gandhi is a four-time elected MP and when he speaks in Cambridge about a world that is fraught with tensions and what an important role India can play in that world, he is actually lauding Indian democracy, Shrinate argued.

“He is being the flag-bearer of the values our nation is built on. When he talks about Mahatma Gandhi and the values of our Constitution and the foundation of our country he is actually bringing India a lot of pride. I don’t understand where it stems from but the BJP’s opposition (to his remarks) is either ignorance or completely contrived politics both of which have no place in a democracy,” she said.

Shrinate said the BJP attacking Gandhi on two grounds that he spoke on foreign soil and about Pegasus is “hollow” because Prime Minister Modi has gone ahead and spoken “much worse, washed dirty lenin in public, and made baseless allegations against India’s political system, political Opposition when he was travelling overseas to the extent that while in Shanghai, he had said that people in this country curse as why were they born in India”.

Defending Gandhi’s remarks alleging that he and other Opposition leaders were put on surveillance, Shrinate said the Pegasus fact-finding committee told the court in no uncertain terms that the government of the day did not cooperate with that committee.

She alleged that a section of the media as part of a “coordinated action” “mischievously” quoted him on Pulwama and China.

Shrinate questioned how anyone can say that Gandhi did not “call it (Pulwama) a terror attack”. “He said showing a picture, ‘This is me putting flowers on the spot where almost 40 soldiers were killed by a car bomb’,” she said.

When Pulwama happened Prime Minister Modi kept shooting for ‘Man versus Wild’, Shrinate alleged.

The Congress leader also attacked the Modi government for what she said was its “love affair” with China, alleging that the prime minister gave a clean chit to China undermining India’s position on the border issue.

In his lecture, Gandhi had alleged that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.

The former Congress president listed five key aspects of the alleged attack on Indian democracy—capture and control of media and judiciary; surveillance and intimidation; coercion by federal law enforcement agencies; attacks on minorities, Dalits and tribals; and shutting down of dissent.

Shrinate’s remarks came after the BJP sharpened its attack on Gandhi on Saturday, accusing the Congress leader of speaking against India in a foreign country and making such allegations about the conditions in the country which even Pakistan does not dare to do.

While the whole world is using good words to describe India, its main opposition leader is claiming on foreign soil that the country has been destroyed and democracy is no longer there while the judiciary and the media are in a bad shape, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

2
Comment Nous Indica

For Punjab’s sake

3
Punjab BUDGET SESSION

Four new medical colleges to come up in state: Punjab Governor

4
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

5
Haryana

Remove encroachers in Yamunanagar school: Supreme Court

6
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

7
Punjab

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over 'my govt' reference during Governor's Address

8
Himachal

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval

9
Nation

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

10
Nation

CJI DY Chandrachud skips SCBA’s Holi event after spat with Bar body chief

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended by 2 days

Special judge directs the Central agency to produce Aam Aadm...

India hits out at Pakistan, says Islamabad has ‘unique distinction’ for hosting most UNSC-designated terrorists

India hits out at Pakistan, says Islamabad has ‘unique distinction’ for hosting most UNSC-designated terrorists

First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to UN, Seema Pu...

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

Fever goes away after three days but cough can persist for u...

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11

Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...


Cities

View All

2 injured in firing as groups clash

2 injured in firing as groups clash

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

Two arrested in Gurnam Nagar firing incident, 2 weapons seized

4,275 ticketless passengers fined Rs 32L in 11 months

Five Women IPL picks make Amritsar's century-old Hindu College proud

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

BJP activists seek CBI probe into state excise policy, stage protest in Bathinda

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Harnaaz Sandhu denies all charges levelled by Upasana Singh in contract breach case

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended by 2 days

Delhi LG VK Saxena approves training programme of government school teachers in Finland

Delhi LG Saxena orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Government schools to be teacher surplus in 2 yrs: Minister

MC seals commercial property for tax default

Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Patiala MC employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant