BJP, Congress spar over accession

New Delhi, October 27
The 75th anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India witnessed a war of words between the Centre and the Opposition Congress on Thursday with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju citing “five blunders late PM Jawaharlal Nehru made in Kashmir, delaying the accession of J&K being the foremost”.
Rijiju, writing on a news portal today, said that for seven decades, a lie had been perpetrated that Kashmir was among the princely states that created problems while acceding to India. “As documents now reveal, it was Nehru who created these problems and not Maharaja Hari Singh,” he said.
Hitting back, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked “pseudo-historians and peddlers of lies like Kiren Rijiju and his ilk” to read authentic sources of history. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said “students of WhatsApp nursery” needed to revisit their history lessons.
