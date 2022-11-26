BJP, Congress spar over ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ video

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

A war of words broke out between the Congress and the BJP today after a video appeared on Twitter purportedly featuring “Hail Pakistan” slogans during Rahul Gandhi-led “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in Madhya Pradesh.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief, posted the video which, he claimed, was originally shared by a Congress leader who eventually deleted the post. The Congress termed the video “fake” and threatened legal action.

“After Richa Chadha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat ‘Jodo’ Yatra, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargone. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth…,” Malviya tweeted along with the video.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary communications, later countered Malviya, saying: “A video doctored by the ‘dirty tricks department’ of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the highly successful yatra. We are taking the necessary legal action immediately.”

The BJP has been accusing the Congress of “breaking up India rather than uniting it”, with the Congress claiming that the saffron forces were rattled by the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success.