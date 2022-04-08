BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory, claims Sanjay Raut; says he has proof

Alleges that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders and businessmen are part of the conspiracy

Sanjay Raut. PTI file

PTI

Mumbai, April 8

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory, saying a presentation to that effect had been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Talking to reporters here, Raut alleged that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders and businessmen were part of this conspiracy.

“A presentation about making Mumbai a union territory has been made to the MHA (by this group). Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of the development,” Raut said.

In the next few months, the group led by Somaiya is likely to move court saying the percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has gone down drastically and hence the city should be made a union territory under the central government rule, the Sena MP claimed.

Raut said Somaiya had earlier challenged the state government’s decision to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools.

