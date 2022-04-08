BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory, claims Sanjay Raut; says he has proof

Mumbai, April 8
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory, saying a presentation to that effect had been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Talking to reporters here, Raut alleged that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders and businessmen were part of this conspiracy.
“A presentation about making Mumbai a union territory has been made to the MHA (by this group). Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of the development,” Raut said.
In the next few months, the group led by Somaiya is likely to move court saying the percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has gone down drastically and hence the city should be made a union territory under the central government rule, the Sena MP claimed.
Raut said Somaiya had earlier challenged the state government’s decision to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent; revises growth forecast from 7.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls
Four of the largest municipal corporations- Amritsar, Jaland...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple
Till the channel is launched, the SGPC’s IT wing to relay Gu...