BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

New Delhi, September 17
Reacting to Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan's arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of continuing with its Operation Lotus to "break" the AAP leaders.
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, officials said.
"First, they arrested Satyendar Jain but there is no evidence against him in court. They raided my residence. Nothing was found. Then they initiated a fake probe against Kailash Gahlot, and now they arrested Amanatullah Khan. Operation Lotus to break each leader of AAP continues," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
Earlier, the AAP leaders had alleged that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 20 crore each to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.
