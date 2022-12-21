BJP creates ruckus over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'dog' remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

A war of words took place between the BJP and the Congress in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday over a controversial remark against the ruling party by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan’s Alwar, with members of the treasury benches seeking an apology from him for his “foul” comment.

Slams comment, seeks apology Kharge, during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Alwar on Monday, credited Cong for Independence, saying ‘not even a dog of the BJP was lost’

BJP members in Rajya Sabha held a protest seeking an apology from Cong chief for ‘baseless’ remark; unruly scenes witnessed in LS too Session expected to conclude early The winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, according to sources

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, said sources

Kharge refused to do so, maintaining the BJP had no role in the country’s freedom struggle. He insisted the remark was made outside Parliament and should not be discussed in the House.

During the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, “not even a dog of the BJP was lost” for the country.

He also alleged the BJP government “talks like a lion, but acts like a mouse” as it was not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and was running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Soon after proceedings began in the Upper House, members of the ruling party were up on their feet demanding an apology from the Congress chief. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the protesting BJP members to resume their seats and even asked Leader of House Piyush Goyal to persuade them to maintain decorum.

Goyal said, “I strongly condemn it (Kharge’s comment) and demand an apology from him. He may be jealous that his party is not being accepted by people. Use of such language is an insult of this House and citizens of the country.” Kharge said, “What I had said politically was outside the House. There is no need to discuss it here.”

As the unruly scenes continued, the Chairman asked the members not to set a bad example. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also witnessed uproarious scenes over the issue and proceedings were adjourned for half an hour soon after the House was convened at 11 am.

