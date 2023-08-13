BJP divides families: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 12

In his first public meeting in Wayanad after getting reinstated as a Lok Sabha member from the Kerala constituency, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said Wayanad was his family, and the BJP and the RSS didn’t understand how families worked.

“They think if they disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. The BJP must understand that they can disqualify me 50 times, but that will not affect my ties with Wayanad,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul said the BJP divided families. “India is a family they want to divide. Manipur is a family they wanted to destroy. Thousands and thousands of families have been destroyed by the policies of the BJP. We bring people together, build families,” Rahul Gandhi said. “We will rebuild Manipur in five years,” he added.

