BJP dividing country: Rahul Gandhi at ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

Close on the heels of the BJP government’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said the Indian flag was under attack and it was important to “not just salute the Tricolour, but also defend the ideals and values it represents”.

Oppn not scared The BJP is dividing India along the lines of religion and language. Every institution is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. Not a single Opposition leader is scared of the BJP. Rahul Gandhi, Congress BJP takes a dig The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is a comedy of the century. The country is already united from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Silchar to Saurashtra and there is no need to unite it. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM

Flagging off the party’s 3,500-km “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari, Rahul said he was embarking on a mission to unite people “so that India remains strong”.

Moments earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin joined Rahul and the top Congress brass in a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial and presented him with the Tricolour as a mark of solidarity. Both leaders saluted the flag as a mark of the yatra’s commencement.

Later at a public rally at the Vivekananda Memorial site, the Wayanad MP accused the BJP and RSS of dividing the country like the British and said some people considered the Tricolour their personal property, but embedded in it was every Indian’s identity.

“This flag was not a gift. It was earned by every single Indian. It guarantees protection to every person in this country. It guarantees everyone a free and fair life, the right to practise any religion, speak any language they desire. And today this flag is under attack...,” the former Congress chief said, accusing the ruling dispensation of dividing India along the lines of religion and language so that select industrialists could benefit.

The Congress has touted the yatra as the “longest ever undertaken by a political party in India”. The five-month journey will end in Kashmir.

Citing ED, CBI and I-T raids on non-BJP leaders, Rahul said every institution was under attack by the BJP and RSS. “Not a single Opposition leader is scared of the BJP,” Rahul said, as his English speech was simultaneously translated into Tamil for local crowds.

Earlier, remarks by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad, were read out at the venue. She hailed the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” as a “transformational moment in Indian politics” and noted that “I am confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated”.

The yatra will traverse 12 states and two UTs in an attempt to revive the Congress which is currently in power only in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Rahul appealed to the people to unite in defence of the Tricolour which, he said, “does not belong to one state, religion, community or language, but to all states, all religions, all communities and all languages”.