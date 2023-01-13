BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Manish Sisodia

PTI

New Delhi, January 13

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the BJP is resorting to "dirty politics" to stop the AAP government's efforts to send schoolteachers to Finland for training.

At a press conference here, he said so far around 1,100 teachers had undergone training abroad, including in Singapore, the UK and Finland.

Now, that the people of the BJP have an "unauthorised hold" over the services department, they are "doing dirty politics" to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to teachers, Sisodia alleged.

He said if Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena cares for the future of children and doesn't want their education to be impacted, he "should not side with the BJP in their conspiracy".

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the L-G Secretariat over Sisodia's charges.

"We wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training. The L-G delayed it on one pretext or another," Sisodia claimed.

The Delhi deputy chief minister alleged the BJP was trying to "use all its might" to stop the Delhi government's efforts to send schoolteachers to Finland for training.

"We sent teachers to Finland as it is one of the best places that has carried out education reforms. We want to expose our teachers to such international standards, as it is the teachers who contribute to raising the standard of education," Sisodia told reporters.

He said, "The BJP doesn't know it because they have nothing to do with education."

Sisodia said the file regarding sending teachers to Finland for training would be again sent to the L-G.

"We had sent the file on Finland visit of teachers to the L-G, and he has asked for a cost-benefit analysis if such a programme can be done in India," he claimed, adding, "The prime minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will go to World Economic Forum. Will that also be stopped on the pretext of cost-benefit analysis?"

#BJP #manish sisodia