 BJP expected to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections under presidentship of Nadda : The Tribune India

BJP expected to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections under presidentship of Nadda

With crucial Assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled in next two years, top leadership does not want any disturbance due to organisational elections

BJP expected to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections under presidentship of Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda. PTI file

Vibha Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

While the main opposition Congress tackles the ticklish issue of appointment of its new chief, it now appears that the ruling BJP may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha under existing party president JP Nadda.  

Nadda, sources say, is all set to get an extension, in fact one complete term as the party chief 

His present term expires in January 2023. 

Nadda enjoys good support, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, within the party.

Besides, with crucial Assembly and Lok Sabha elections slated in the next two years, the BJP also does not want any disturbance due to organisational elections process and the changes. 

If there was any plan, the process would have already started as organisational polls are mandatory in half of the states before the presidential elections.

Besides, recent changes in the organisational set-up also indicate that the leadership is not going in for any major change in the near future.  

The sources say in one of the party meetings PM Modi also pointed out that Nadda could not make the most of his three-year term due to Covid pandemic.

Notably, Shah was also given an extension ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2012 the BJP amended its constitution, paving the path for the party president, state and district unit chiefs to get a second term. The amendment, allowing a member to hold the post for two consecutive terms of three years each, was intended to pave the way for a second term for senior leader Nitin Gadkari, then the party chief.

The sources add that there is also a provision in the party constitution that the president can continue for a second term without the process of election.

Assembly polls are due in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh this year, followed by Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, next year. Year 2024 is when the country will hold the general elections along with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.   

Nadda was made the party’s working president in July 2019.

He took over as the full-time president on January 20, 2020.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

2
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

3
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

4
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

5
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

6
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

7
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

8
Chandigarh World Heart Day

Covid increases risk of heart attack: Doctor

9
Diaspora

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

10
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, discusses events in Rajasthan

‘Our priority is to win 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan for...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

Newly appointed director M Srinivas directs hospital staff t...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

Noida police book 75 pro-Shrikant Tyagi protesters

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples