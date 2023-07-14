BJP exploiting its member’s death for political gains: JD(U)

New Delhi, July 14
The Janata Dal (United) on Friday accused the BJP of deliberately linking the death of one of its members to the police lathicharge in Patna to defame the state government, alleging it is exploiting his demise for political gains.
JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan charged that the BJP exploits its workers and do so even when they are dead as he hit out at the party which has launched a scathing attack on the state government for the death of Vijay Singh allegedly in the police lathicharge.
“The BJP is deliberately linking his death to the police lathicharge to defame the government. The deceased’s companions have said that he was not even present during the lathicharge,” Ranjan said.
Citing CCTV footage, the JD(U) leader claimed that Singh died at a place which is far off the site of police lathicharge.
He also accused the BJP of inciting violence during its protests in Patna on Thursday, alleging that many outsiders were also present during its agitation.
The BJP’s proposed march to the Bihar assembly was part of a conspiracy by its leaders to malign the image of the state government, he claimed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's historic Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 lifts off successfully
Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...
ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF
Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...
As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’
Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...
Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park
Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...
Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia
Was on his way to work when he was attacked by assailants ch...