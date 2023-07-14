 BJP exploiting its member’s death for political gains: JD(U) : The Tribune India

  BJP exploiting its member's death for political gains: JD(U)

BJP exploiting its member’s death for political gains: JD(U)

Citing CCTV footage, JD(U) leader Rajib Ranjan claimed that BJP leader died at a place which was far off the site of police lathicharge

BJP exploiting its member’s death for political gains: JD(U)

The saffron party alleged that its Jehanabad district general secretary succumbed to injuries suffered in a 'brutal' lathi charge by the police. Video grab



PTI

New Delhi, July 14

The Janata Dal (United) on Friday accused the BJP of deliberately linking the death of one of its members to the police lathicharge in Patna to defame the state government, alleging it is exploiting his demise for political gains.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan charged that the BJP exploits its workers and do so even when they are dead as he hit out at the party which has launched a scathing attack on the state government for the death of Vijay Singh allegedly in the police lathicharge.

“The BJP is deliberately linking his death to the police lathicharge to defame the government. The deceased’s companions have said that he was not even present during the lathicharge,” Ranjan said.

Citing CCTV footage, the JD(U) leader claimed that Singh died at a place which is far off the site of police lathicharge.

He also accused the BJP of inciting violence during its protests in Patna on Thursday, alleging that many outsiders were also present during its agitation.

The BJP’s proposed march to the Bihar assembly was part of a conspiracy by its leaders to malign the image of the state government, he claimed.

