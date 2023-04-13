BJP fields ex-SAD leader Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

New Delhi, April 12
The BJP on Wednesday named Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to join the party recently, as its candidate for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.
Atwal, a former MLA, is the son of Charanjit Singh Atwal, who was the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009 and the SAD-BJP candidate from Jalandhar in 2019.
A former vice-president of the SAD, Atwal along with his brother JS Atwal had joined the BJP on April 9 in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Punjab BJP incharge Vijay Rupani.
