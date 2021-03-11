BJP freed Northeast of corruption: Amit Shah

AP

Namsai (), May 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today claimed that the BJP had ended the “culture of corruption” in the Northeast and funds meant for development work now get percolated to the last man, while middlemen siphoned off most of the amount during the Congress rule.

He alleged that the region had remained neglected during 50 years of Congress rule and asserted that it came on the fast track of development only after PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Addressing a public rally in Namsai district, Shah lashed out at the Congress for questioning Modi on what he did for the region, saying that “the grand old party won’t be able to see development if it keeps its eyes closed”.

“Rahul Gandhi, open your eyes and discard Italian glasses and wear Indian ones. Then only, you will see what development Modi has brought to the region, which your party failed to do in 50 years,” he said.

“Development funds for the region were siphoned off by middlemen during the Congress rule. But with the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi coming to power in 2014, the culture of corruption has ended and every single penny is being utilised with utter transparency. The PM has ensured that development funds get percolated down to the last man,” Shah said.

He claimed that the Northeast was earlier known for militancy due to faulty policies of the previous government, but now peace prevails as the Centre has signed peace deals with most of the insurgent outfits. — PTI

Region was neglected during Congress rule The region remained neglected during 50 years of Cong rule... came on fast track of development only after PM Modi came to power in 2014. — Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

#amit shah