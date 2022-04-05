BJP gears up to celebrate foundation day tomorrow

New Delhi, April 4
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda chaired a meeting of the party general secretaries to take stock of arrangements of the events, including an address to cadres by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be held on the BJP’s foundation day on April 6.
Nadda asked ministers, MPs, MLAs and other party leaders to organise the screening of the address in their areas. The party has planned several community functions such as hoisting of the party flag, processions, cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups, vaccinations camps, etc, from April 6 to Ambedkar Jayanti i.e. on April 14.
The BJP’s foundation day comes just after the party’s Assembly poll victory in four of the five states. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...