BJP gears up to celebrate foundation day tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda chaired a meeting of the party general secretaries to take stock of arrangements of the events, including an address to cadres by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be held on the BJP’s foundation day on April 6.

Nadda asked ministers, MPs, MLAs and other party leaders to organise the screening of the address in their areas. The party has planned several community functions such as hoisting of the party flag, processions, cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups, vaccinations camps, etc, from April 6 to Ambedkar Jayanti i.e. on April 14.

The BJP’s foundation day comes just after the party’s Assembly poll victory in four of the five states. —