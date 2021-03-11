BJP got Rs 477 cr in contributions, Cong Rs 74 cr: ECI

New Delhi, May 31
The ruling BJP received over Rs 477.5 crore as contributions during financial year 2020-21, while the Congress got over Rs 74.50 crore, as per the contribution reports filed by the two parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The amount received by the Congress is only 15 per cent of what the BJP has got.
According to the contribution reports of the two parties put in public domain by the ECI today, the BJP received Rs 4,77,54,50,077 from various entities, electoral trusts and individuals. The party filed the contribution report to the ECI on March 14. The Congress received Rs 74,50,49,731 from various entities and individuals.
