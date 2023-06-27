BJP has decided it won't adopt path of appeasement, vote bank politics: PM Modi

PTI
Bhopal, June 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics.
During his visit to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Modi was addressing the BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign.
The party workers are BJP's biggest strength, Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has a big role in making the BJP world's largest party. “We don't sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people,” he said to the BJP workers.
He also said those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters. The Prime Minister further said development of villages was must for India to become a developed country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh
This is for the first time that so many Vande Bharat trains ...
Cricket World Cup to begin in India on October 5; Pakistan to participate
Ahmedabad to host final
Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike
The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...
5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi
CCTV footage received by Delhi Police shows four motorcycle-...
Extending all cooperation for investigating passenger's 'repulsive behaviour': Air India
Man was held for allegedly defecating and urinating on the f...