BJP has fielded 99 criminals, says Akhilesh

Lucknow, January 30

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP has, so far, fielded 99 candidates with a criminal history.

“The BJP is short of hitting a century. They have given tickets to 99 criminals,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

बाबा जी की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़:

भाजपा के आपराधिक छवि के प्रत्याशियों का शतक पूरा होने में बस एक की कमी… अब तक आपराधिक छवि के 99 उम्मीदवारों को टिकट दे चुकी है! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 30, 2022

The war of words between the SP and BJP has been rapidly escalating on the issue of criminals.

While the BJP has been accusing Akhilesh Yadav and his party of patronising persons with criminal backgrounds, Akhilesh has returned the fire by demanding to know the number of cases against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said during his tours in the state that if the SP comes to power, there will be a reign of criminals in the state.

Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile has said that when he returns to power after the Assembly elections, he would continue with his bulldozer policies against criminals.

IANS

