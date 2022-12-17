BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, December 17

The BJP held nationwide protests on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling party sought to rally support over the issue.

Its members raised slogans and burnt effigies of Pakistan and Bhutto during their protests in state capitals across the country.

Its various state unit presidents, including Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Jaiswal in Bihar, led a march of party workers against Bhutto’s statement.

“India came together to condemn and protest Bhutto’s uncivilized and distasteful comment on PM Modi,” the party said, adding that protests were held in every state.

The BJP had earlier dubbed Bhutto’s comments against Modi as “highly shameful and derogatory”.

“The kind of language Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. “Does he even have the stature to comment about our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader,” the BJP had said while announcing the protests.

