 BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 29

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday revamped its organisation signalling a massive OBC Pasmanda Muslim outreach, rewarding leaders with ground connect, placating rebels and giving a lion’s share in top brass to leaders from Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum MPs (80) to the Lok Sabha.

Retained

National Vice President: Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan), Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh)

National General Secretary: Tarun Chugh (Punjab), Arun Singh (UP), Kailash Vijayvarghiya (MP)

Of the 38 national officer-bearers (including 13 national vice-presidents, nine general secretaries and 13 secretaries) named today, seven are from UP, three each from election-bound Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and two each from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Dropped

National Vice President: MPs Radha Mohan Singh & Bhartiben Shyal, former Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh

National General Secretary: MP Dilip Saikia, Karnataka leader CT Ravi

Top new entries in the rejig, aimed at preparing the party for 2024 LS polls and upcoming state elections, include former Aligarh Muslim University VC Tariq Mansoor, an MLC from Uttar Pradesh, as national vice-president; former Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay as general secretary; and Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony from Kerala; and late Union minister Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pankaja Munde as national secretaries.

Mansoor’s appointment is key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha plans of reaching out to Pasmanda Muslims, known to constitute over 80% of the national Muslim population. The PM has been vocal about empowering marginalised Muslims.

Mansoor will be BJP vice-president alongside three former CMs — Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh), Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) and Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) — who have been retained as national VPs.

Laxmikant Bajpai, a Rajya Sabha MP from UP; Lok Sabha MP Saroj Pande and tribal leader Lata Usendi (both from Chhattisgarh) are among four newly appointed vice-presidents, besides Mansoor.

Of nine national BJP general secretaries party chief JP Nadda has named, Sanjay Bandi and former four-term Gorakhpur MLA Radhamohan Das Agrawal are new, while Tarun Chugh (Punjab); Arun Singh (UP); Kailash Vijayvarghiya (MP); Dushyant Gautam (Delhi); Sunil Bansal (Rajasthan); and Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra) have been retained.

Influential BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh from Karnataka stays in his post, which serves as a link between the RSS and BJP.

Firebrand Karnataka leader CT Ravi, a former four-term MLA from Chikmangalur, and Assam Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia have been dropped as general secretaries.

Bandi Sanjay’s appointment is meant to reward leaders credited with ground work to boost party prospects. Although replaced by Union Minister G Krishan Reddy as Telangana BJP chief recently, Bandi held strenuous foot marches in the state to generate support for the party.

Radhamohan Agrawal’s appointment is politically crucial as he is believed to have fallen out with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in 2017. In 2022, Yogi replaced Agrawal as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur while the latter was sent to the Rajya Sabha.

Pankaja Munde who was striking rebellious notes; Anil Antony who recently joined the BJP and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls; Assam leader Kamakhya Prasad and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh Nagar are the four newly appointed secretaries among 13. Nadda has kept BJP treasurer Rajesh Agarwal unchanged.

#BJP #Lok Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

2
Delhi

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

3
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

4
Punjab

Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

5
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

6
Nation

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

7
Himachal

Locals lodge protest, cutting of hills stayed in Palampur

8
Nation

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for 'comments on judiciary' over Manipur violence

9
Nation

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation

10
Nation

You find a girl for him, Sonia Gandhi tells Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Punjab girdawari by Aug 15

Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent

Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent

Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...

Foreign hand not ruled out in Manipur: Former Army Chief

Foreign hand not ruled out in Manipur: Former Army Chief


Cities

View All

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers