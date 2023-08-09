 BJP ‘insults’ tribals by calling them ‘Vanvasi’ instead of Adivasi, snatches away their land: Rahul in Rajasthan : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • BJP ‘insults’ tribals by calling them ‘Vanvasi’ instead of Adivasi, snatches away their land: Rahul in Rajasthan

BJP ‘insults’ tribals by calling them ‘Vanvasi’ instead of Adivasi, snatches away their land: Rahul in Rajasthan

Congress leader begins party campaign for assembly polls in Rajasthan

BJP ‘insults’ tribals by calling them ‘Vanvasi’ instead of Adivasi, snatches away their land: Rahul in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting on World Tribals Day at Mangarh Dham, in Banswara, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, August 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP “insults” the tribal community by calling them “Vanvasi” instead of Adivasi and snatches away their forest land to hand it over to industrialists.

Addressing a party rally in Rajasthan, Gandhi also flayed the BJP over the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur and said the ideology of the BJP has set the northeastern state on fire.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to douse the fire in Manipur, he can get it done by the Indian Army in two or three days but he wants to keep the fire burning, the Congress leader alleged.

The Congress rally in Mangarh Dham in Banswara district was organised on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, or World Tribal Day. It also marked the beginning of the Congress campaign for the assembly polls in Rajasthan later this year.

Gandhi said the country’s land used to belong to Adivasis and they were its original owners, but the BJP coined a new word, “Vanvasi”, which means the ones who live in the forest.

“We call you Adivasi, this country is yours.... They (BJP) say you are not Adivasi, you were not the first inhabitants of India, they say you are Vanvasi, which means you are not the original owners of this country but you live in the jungle. This is an insult to you. This is an insult to Bharat Mata,” he told the gathering of largely tribal people.

“You are not Vanvasi, you are Adivasi. BJP and RSS want you to stay in the forest only...(they want that) your children should not become engineers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen. They want...to take away your rights and land,” he said.

Whereas, the Congress wants the tribal population to get their rights and their dreams to be fulfilled, he said.

He recalled that his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi had told him in his childhood that the land of the country used to belong to the tribal people.

“You are the owner of this country, this land is yours and you should get your rights in this country. You are told that you are ‘Vanvasi’ and then (they) snatch away your own forest from your hands and hand it over to Adani,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi further trained his gun on the BJP over the situation in Manipur.

“It has been three months, it seems that Manipur is not a part of India, it is not a state at all.... People are being killed, children are being killed, women are being raped,” he alleged.

He also referred to his speech in Lok Sabha earlier in the day and reiterated his allegation that the politics of the BJP has “murdered Bharat Mata” in Manipur.

“Wherever the BJP people go, they try to silence and suppress the voice of India.... They have divided Manipur.... The prime minister did not utter a word,” he said.

Gandhi said he and a group of opposition MPs visited relief camps in Manipur, but the prime minister did not go to the state since the violence erupted.

In an apparent reference to BJP leaders, he said, “Wherever they go, they make one fights the other...(they) will spread hatred and violence, will use wrong words about other people. It does not benefit the country.”

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3. More than 150 people have been killed in clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kuki community.

Appreciating the work of the Rajasthan government, Gandhi said the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme is the best in the country.

He also launched a scheme, under which free smartphones will be given to 40 lakh women in the first phase, by handing over a mobile device to a girl student.

The beneficiaries of the scheme will be given smartphones from Thursday, officials said.

Gandhi also handed over a food packet to a beneficiary of the Annapurna scheme under which free food items including chana dal, sugar, salt (one kg each), edible oil (one litre), chilli powder, coriander powder (100 gram each) and turmeric powder (50 gram) will be given to beneficiaries.

“We work to connect people. They are spreading hatred all over the country. I took out Bharat Jodo Yatra and worked to connect the country,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders also addressed the meeting.

#BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

4
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

5
Punjab

Punjab bandh: Christian, Dalit bodies hold demonstrations against Manipur violence

6
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

7
Nation

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

8
Himachal

Buses begin to ply on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway; sigh of relief for commuters

9
Nation EXPLAINER

History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023

10
Nation

'Your history soaked in blood': Smriti Irani rebuts Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Sikh massacre jibes

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged

Parliament 'flying kiss':  Smriti Irani is suffering from ‘Rahul-phobia’, says Cong MP; ex-colleague Priyanka says ‘BJP can't accept love’

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Faced with protest, GMCH-32 recalls order for replacing staff

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

SC judge recuses from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail application

Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

Youth beaten to death, 3 nabbed

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Bandh near total in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot, Nurmahal

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister